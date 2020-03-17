AstraZeneca's combo lung cancer treatment fails late-stage study main goal

AstraZeneca Plc said on Tuesday its combo treatment for a form of lung cancer failed to meet the main goal of improving overall survival in patients in a late stage study.

The study tested the combination of Imfinzi and tremelimumab as a first-line treatment in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, the company said.

