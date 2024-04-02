AstraZeneca's (AZN) Rare Blood Disorder Drug Gets FDA Nod

AstraZeneca AZN announced that the FDA had approved Voydeya (danicopan) for treating paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare and chronic blood disorder.

Voydeya is a first-in-class oral Factor D inhibitor, which has been approved by the FDA as an add-on to standard-of-care C5 inhibitors, Ultomiris (ravulizumab) or Soliris (eculizumab), for the treatment of extravascular hemolysis in adult patients with PNH. Ultomiris and Soliris are also marketed by AstraZeneca for treating PNH and some other rare disease indications. Voydeya is approved for use in combination with C5 inhibitor therapy for the 10-20% of PNH patients who experience “hemolysis” or destruction of red blood cells despite treatment with such C5 inhibitors.

Voydeya’s approval is based on data from the pivotal ALPHA phase III study. In the study, Voydeya met the primary endpoint of change in hemoglobin from baseline to week 12 and all key secondary endpoints.

The drug was approved in Japan in January while regulatory applications seeking approval for Voydeya are under review in several countries, including the European Union. In February, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency gave a positive opinion recommending approval of Voydeya for PNH.

AstraZeneca is also evaluating Voydeya in a phase II study for geographic atrophy.

Voydeya was added to AstraZeneca’s pipeline with the July 2021 acquisition of rare disease drugmaker Alexion. The acquisition added Alexion’s five marketed rare disease products, including Ultomiris and Soliris, and its pipeline of immune-mediated rare disease candidates.

Ultomiris is a key revenue driver in AstraZeneca’s rare disease portfolio. The drug recorded revenues of $2.97 billion in 2023, up 52% at constant exchange rate, driven by growth in neurology indications, geographic expansions in new markets and continued conversion from Soliris. Soliris sales were $3.14 billion in 2023, down 14% year over year.

Zacks Rank

Currently, AstraZeneca has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

