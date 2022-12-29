AstraZeneca's (AZN) Imfinzi+Imjudo Gets Japan Nod for 2 Cancers

AstraZeneca PLC AZN announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (“MHLW”) has approved its PD-L1 inhibitor Imfinzi (durvalumab) in combination with CTLA-4 antibody Imjudo (tremelimumab) for two cancer types – advanced liver and lung cancer in Japan.

The regulatory body approved Imfinzi in combination with Imjudo for treating adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer, and in combination with chemotherapy for treating adult patients with unresectable, advanced/recurrent non-small cell lung cancer.

The Japanese regulatory authorities also approved Imfinzi as monotherapy for unresectable HCC and curatively unresectable biliary tract cancer in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin).

The latest approvals in Japan were based on significant survival benefits observed in the three phase III studies – HIMALAYA, TOPAZ-1 and POSEIDON.

In a separate press release, AZN announced that the MHLW has approved its selective BTK inhibitor, Calquence (acalabrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) (including small lymphocytic lymphoma [SLL]) in Japan.

Calquence is currently approved in Japan for treating adults with relapsed/refractory CLL.

The latest approval for the expanded use of Calquence in Japan was based on positive data from two studies, including the phase III ELEVATE-TN study, which evaluated Calquence for treating adults with treatment-naïve CLL.

Data from the ELEVATE-TN study showed that treatment with Calquence in combination with obinutuzumab or as monotherapy led to a significantly improved progression-free survival versus the chemotherapy-based combination of chlorambucil and obinutuzumab.

Updated data from the study showed that Calquence plus obinutuzumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 89% and as a monotherapy by 79% versus chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab.

Please note that Calquence is approved in the United States for the treatment of CLL and SLL and in the EU for treating CLL. The drug is also approved for treating adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (“MCL”) who have received at least one prior therapy in the United States and other countries worldwide.

Calquence is presently not approved for the treatment of MCL in Japan or the EU.

