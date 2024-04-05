AstraZeneca's (AZN) Imfinzi Improves Survival in SCLC Study

AstraZeneca AZN announced positive data from the phase III ADRIATIC study, which evaluated its blockbuster cancer drug, Imfinzi (durvalumab), for treating patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC), an aggressive form of lung cancer.

The dual primary endpoints of this global phase III study are overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS).

Data from the study showed that treatment with Imfinzi led to statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the OS and PFS in patients with LS-SCLC whose disease has not progressed after treatment with concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT) versus placebo following cCRT.

Imfinzi has now become the first and only immunotherapy to demonstrate survival benefit in the LS-SCLC setting in a phase III study.

Imfinzi is already approved for the treatment of extensive-stage SCLC (ES-SCLC) in the United States, European Union, Japan, China and several other countries across the world. The approval in the ES-SCLC setting was based on data from the phase III CASPIAN study.

Notably, Imfinzi is the global standard of care in the curative-intent setting of unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients whose disease has not progressed after CRT.

Imfinzi is also approved for various other cancer indications in different settings across the world. The drug is a key revenue driver for AZN’s oncology portfolio.

The drug generated sales of $4.2 billion in 2023, up 55% year over year, driven by increased use in recent launches like gastrointestinal, biliary tract and hepatocellular carcinoma cancers and stable growth in established indications like SCLC and Stage III NSCLC.

AstraZeneca is focused on strengthening its oncology business. The company is constantly working to further strengthen this portfolio through label expansions of existing cancer drugs and advancing oncology pipeline candidates.

