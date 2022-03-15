AstraZeneca's (AZN) Fasenra sBLA for Nasal Polyps Gets CRL

AstraZeneca AZN announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter to its supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) seeking approval of its drug Fasenra for treating patients with inadequately controlled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).

The sBLA was based on data from the phase III OSTRO study, which met both co-primary endpoints. Data from the study showed that treatment with Fasenra led to a statistically significant improvement in the size of nasal polyps and nasal blockage in such patients.

In the CRL, the FDA asked for additional clinical data. Another phase III study, ORCHID, is ongoing on Fasenra for CRSwNP. The company is working with the FDA to decide on the next steps.

CRSwNP is an inflammatory disease that can lead to elevated levels of eosinophils in the upper respiratory tract and benign growth called nasal polyps. Patients with polyps can suffer from nasal blockage, which can cause breathing issues, reduction or loss in the sense of smell, sleep disturbances and other adverse effects on the quality of life.

Fasenra is currently approved as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in the United States, Europe, Japan and other countries.

Fasenra is one of AstraZeneca’s key drugs driving its product sales growth. The drug recorded sales of $1.25 billion in 2021, representing growth of 31% at a constant exchange rate. According to AstraZeneca, Fasenra enjoys a leadership position among novel biologic asthma medicines in Europe and Japan.

Meanwhile, several label expansion studies are ongoing for Fasenra for eosinophil-driven diseases (EDDs) beyond severe asthma and CRSwNP like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bullous pemphigoid, atopic dermatitis, hypereosinophilic syndrome and others.

