AstraZeneca's (AZN) Enhertu Gets FDA Nod for Solid Tumors

AstraZeneca AZN and partner Daiichi Sankyo announced that the FDA has granted accelerated approval to their drug Enhertu for treating unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive solid tumors in heavily pretreated patients.

The approval was based on data from the three phase II studies, including the DESTINY-PanTumor02 study on Enhertu, which showed clinically meaningful responses across a broad range of tumors. The accelerated approval was based on positive objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR) data seen in these studies. Continued approval for the indication will be based on the description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory study.

With the approval, Enhertu has become the first HER2-directed medicine to receive a tumor-agnostic indication.

Enhertu, a specifically engineered HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), is jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

Daiichi Sankyo recognizes the U.S. sales of Enhertu while AstraZeneca records its share of gross profit margin from Enhertu sales under Alliance revenues. In 2023, Enhertu generated around $1 billion in alliance revenues for AstraZeneca.

Enhertu is presently approved for advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric cancer, previously treated HER2-mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and metastatic HER2-positive and HER2-low breast cancer. The metastatic HER2-positive solid tumors indication is the fifth indication for Enhertu.

The U.S. regulatory application for the solid tumors indication was reviewed under the Real-Time Oncology Review program and Project Orbis, the FDA’s two new initiatives focused on bringing safe and effective cancer treatments to patients as early as possible.

Enhertu has also earlier received the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation in the United States for the treatment of metastatic HER2-positive solid tumors.

Currently, AstraZeneca has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

