AstraZeneca's (AZN) Drug Combo Meets Ovarian Cancer Study Goal

AstraZeneca AZN generated positive results from an interim analysis of the phase III DUO-O study, which evaluated a combination of its blockbuster cancer drugs Lynparza (olaparib) and Imfinzi (durvalumab) in certain patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

The DUO-O study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the combination of Imfinzi, Lynparza, chemotherapy and bevacizumab (“Lynparza plus Imfinzi arm”) against chemotherapy plus bevacizumab (“control arm”) in newly-diagnosed patients with advanced high-grade epithelial ovarian cancer without tumor BRCA mutations.

The interim analysis of data from the DUO-O study showed that the Lynparza plus Imfinzi arm achieved a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (“PFS”) over the control arm. The safety profile of the combinations was also consistent with the profile of individual medications.

Since the data from the study is still immature, AstraZeneca is currently unable to assess key secondary endpoints (like overall survival) of the study. The company expects to provide an update on the same after further data analysis.

Management also announced that an additional arm of the study evaluating the combination of Imfinzi, chemotherapy and bevacizumab did not achieve statistical significance for PFS in the interim analysis against the control arm.

Imfinzi is already approved for multiple cancer indications. While the drug is already approved for two NSCLC indications, it is also approved in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), biliary tract cancer (BTC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC) indications.

AstraZeneca markets Lynparza in partnership with Merck MRK. AstraZeneca/Merck’s Lynparza is approved for four cancer types, namely ovarian, breast, prostate and pancreatic. In 2022, Lynparza generated product sales of $2.6 billion for AstraZeneca and alliance revenues of $1.1 billion for Merck.

The profit-sharing deal between AstraZeneca and Merck was inked in 2017. In addition to Lynparza, the deal included Koselugo.

AstraZeneca is focused on strengthening its oncology business. In 2022, AZN generated $14.6 billion worth of total revenues from its Oncology business, reflecting a 19% year-over-year rise in the constant exchange rate, driven by a solid performance of newer medicines, such as Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi and Calquence. Management is working to further strengthen this portfolio through label expansions and advancing oncology pipeline candidates. AstraZeneca aims to develop a treatment for every form of cancer.

