AstraZeneca's (AZN) Dato-DXd Meets Goal in Breast Cancer Study

AstraZeneca Plc AZN and its Japanese counterpart, Daiichi Sankyo, announced positive results from the late-stage study evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) in the treatment of patients with inoperable or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-low or negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer. The enrolled population for this study includes previously treated patients with endocrine-based therapy and at least one systemic therapy.

Per the data readout from the TROPION-Breast01 phase III study, treatment with Dato-DXd in the enrolled patient population led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement for the primary endpoint of progression-free survival compared with the investigator’s choice of chemotherapy.

AstraZeneca also reported observing an improvement trend for the co-primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) upon treatment with Dato-DXd against chemotherapy. However, at the time of the interim analysis, the OS data were not mature and the study will continue to assess the same.

The safety profile of the drug was found to be consistent with previous studies in breast cancer. No new safety signals were identified.

Dato-DXd is a TROP2-directed DXd antibody-drug conjugate, which is currently being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

HR-positive, HER2-low or negative breast cancer is a common subtype, which is observed in approximately 65% of diagnosed breast cancer cases. Currently, the standard-of-care first-line treatment for breast cancer patients is endocrine therapy. However, per AstraZeneca, most patients with advanced breast cancer become resilient to treatment, representing a significant unmet medical need.

Notably, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo are also currently evaluating Dato-DXd in two additional phase III studies in breast cancer. The TROPION-Breast02 study is evaluating the efficacy of Dato-DXd in comparison to chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), who are ineligible for anti-PDL1 therapy.

On the other hand, the TROPION-Breast03 study is evaluating Dato-DXd both as a monotherapy and in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab) against the investigator’s choice of therapy in patients with stage I-III TNBC with residual disease after neoadjuvant therapy.

If successfully developed and approved, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s Dato-DXd will face direct competition from Gilead Sciences’ GILD Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy).

Notably, in February 2023, the FDA expanded Trodelvy’s label to include the treatment of metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer in adults, who have previously been treated with endocrine-based therapy and additional systemic therapies.

GILD’s Trodelvy is a first-in-class, Trop-2 directed antibody-drug conjugate, which has the same mechanism of action as AZN’s Dato-DXd.

Trodelvy was previously approved under accelerated approval in the United States by the FDA for the treatment of metastatic TNBC, after the results from the confirmatory ASCENT study. It is also currently approved in the EU for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic TNBC and pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

Gilead’s Trodelvy enjoys accelerated approval in the United States for the treatment of certain patients with second-line metastatic bladder cancer.

