AstraZeneca: Phase II Trial Of Enhertu In Advanced Solid Tumors Shows Clinically Meaningful PFS & OS

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) said Thursday that results from the primary analysis of the ongoing DESTINY-PanTumor02 Phase II trial showed Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) demonstrated clinically meaningful progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in previously treated patients across multiple HER2-expressing advanced solid tumors, two secondary endpoints of the trial.

In the primary analysis, Enhertu continued to show durable responses based on investigator-assessed confirmed objective response rate (ORR), the primary endpoint of the trial, and duration of response (DoR), a secondary endpoint; reinforcing results from an interim analysis of the trial.

Enhertu is a specifically engineered HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

