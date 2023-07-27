News & Insights

Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca: Phase II Trial Of Enhertu In Advanced Solid Tumors Shows Clinically Meaningful PFS & OS

July 27, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) said Thursday that results from the primary analysis of the ongoing DESTINY-PanTumor02 Phase II trial showed Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) demonstrated clinically meaningful progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in previously treated patients across multiple HER2-expressing advanced solid tumors, two secondary endpoints of the trial.

In the primary analysis, Enhertu continued to show durable responses based on investigator-assessed confirmed objective response rate (ORR), the primary endpoint of the trial, and duration of response (DoR), a secondary endpoint; reinforcing results from an interim analysis of the trial.

Enhertu is a specifically engineered HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.