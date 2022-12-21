Markets
AstraZeneca: Lynparza In Combination With Abiraterone Approved In EU For Prostate Cancer

December 21, 2022 — 02:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L), on Wednesday, announced that Lynparza (olaparib) in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone has been approved in the European Union for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in adult men for whom chemotherapy is not clinically indicated.

This approval by the European Commission was based on results from the PROpel Phase III trial and follows the positive recommendation in the EU by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in November 2022.

In the trial, Lynparza in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone, reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 34% versus abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone. Median radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) was 24.8 months for Lynparza plus abiraterone versus 16.6 months for abiraterone alone. Furthermore, a planned rPFS analysis by blinded independent central review (BICR) showed Lynparza plus abiraterone had a median rPFS of 27.6 months compared to 16.4 months with abiraterone alone, extending median rPFS by almost one year.

