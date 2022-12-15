Markets
AstraZeneca: FDA To Extend PDUFA Date Regarding SNDA For Lynparza With Abiraterone

December 15, 2022 — 02:57 am EST

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and MSD announced the FDA has informed AstraZeneca that it will extend the PDUFA date by three months to provide further time for a full review of the supplementary new drug application for Lynparza in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In August 2022, the sNDA was granted Priority Review. The sNDA is based on results from the PROpel Phase III trial.

The companies stated that they will continue to work with the FDA to facilitate the completion of the agency's review.

