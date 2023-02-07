AstraZeneca: European Commission Approves Forxiga In Treatment Of Symptomatic Chronic Heart Failure

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L) announced Forxiga has been approved in the European Union to extend the indication for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction to cover patients across the full spectrum of left ventricular ejection fraction, including heart failure with mildly reduced and preserved ejection fraction. The approval was based on the positive results from the DELIVER Phase III trial1.

Forxiga is approved for the treatment of patients with type-2 diabetes, HFrEF and CKD in more than 100 countries. The heart failure indication extension application is currently under review in the US and other countries.

