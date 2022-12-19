AstraZeneca: Enhertu Gets CHMP Recommendation For EU Approval For HER2-low Metastatic Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced Monday that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has recommended Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) for approval in the European Union to treat patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer.

The recommendation is as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy.

Enhertu, a specifically engineered HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate or ADC, is jointly developed and commercialised by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

It is the first HER2-directed therapy to demonstrate a significant survival benefit vs. chemotherapy in this patient population.

CHMP based its positive opinion on results from the DESTINY-Breast04 Phase III trial, in which Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 50% versus physician's choice of chemotherapy in patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer with HR-positive or HR-negative disease.

The trial results were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2022 Annual Meeting and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

