AstraZeneca: Datopotamab Deruxtecan Shows Encouraging Objective Response Rate In Phase I Trial

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said the updated results from the TROPION-PanTumor01 Phase I trial showed datopotamab deruxtecan continued to show encouraging responses in patients with heavily pretreated metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and disease progression following standard treatment. In the trial, TROP2-directed antibody drug conjugate showed an encouraging objective response rate of 32%. The safety profile was consistent with previously reported data with no new safety signals identified.

Datopotamab deruxtecan is a specifically engineered TROP2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo (DSKYF.PK).

Also, the updated results from the BEGONIA Phase Ib/II trial showed datopotamab deruxtecan in combination with Imfinzi showed an objective response rate of 73.6% in patients with previously untreated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The safety profile of datopotamab deruxtecan with Imfinzi was consistent with the known safety profiles of both agents.

Mark Rutstein, Global Head, Oncology Clinical Development, Daiichi Sankyo, said: "We are working with urgency and care to evaluate datopotamab deruxtecan in multiple treatment settings in Phase III trials, including the TROPION-Breast02 1st-line trial in patients with locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer not candidates for anti-PD-L1 therapy."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.