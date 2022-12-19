AstraZeneca: CHMP Recommends Imfinzi And Imjudo Combinations For Advanced Liver And Lung Cancers

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency recommended authorising Imfinzi in combination with Imjudo for 1st-line treatment of adult patients with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma; and Imfinzi in combination with Imjudo and platinum-based chemotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer. The positive opinions were based on significant survival benefit in HIMALAYA and POSEIDON Phase III trials.

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "If approved, these Imjudo and Imfinzi combinations will provide patients with novel options that harness the potential long-term survival benefits seen with CTLA-4 inhibition."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.