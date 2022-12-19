Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca: CHMP Recommends Imfinzi And Imjudo Combinations For Advanced Liver And Lung Cancers

December 19, 2022 — 03:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency recommended authorising Imfinzi in combination with Imjudo for 1st-line treatment of adult patients with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma; and Imfinzi in combination with Imjudo and platinum-based chemotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer. The positive opinions were based on significant survival benefit in HIMALAYA and POSEIDON Phase III trials.

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "If approved, these Imjudo and Imfinzi combinations will provide patients with novel options that harness the potential long-term survival benefits seen with CTLA-4 inhibition."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.