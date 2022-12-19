Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca: CHMP Recommends Forxiga For Approval In Adults For Treatment Of Symptomatic Chronic HF

December 19, 2022 — 02:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said its Forxiga has been recommended for approval in the European Union to extend the indication for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction to cover patients across the full spectrum of left ventricular ejection fraction including HF with mildly reduced and preserved ejection fraction. The CHMP based its positive opinion on results from the DELIVER Phase III trial, the company noted.

Forxiga is approved for the treatment of patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction in more than 100 countries around the world. The HF indication extension application is under review in the US and other countries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.