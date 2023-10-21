AstraZeneca: 59% Of Patients Treated With Tagrisso + Chemotherapy Had Complete Brain Tumor Responses

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said that results from a prespecified exploratory analysis of the FLAURA2 Phase III trial showed the company's Tagrisso(osimertinib) with the addition of chemotherapy demonstrated a 42% improvement in central nervous system (CNS) progression-free survival (PFS), compared to Tagrisso alone for patients with locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and brain metastases at baseline. 59% of the patients treated with TAGRISSO plus chemotherapy had complete brain tumor responses in FLAURA2 Phase III trial.

In this group of patients, Tagrisso with the addition of chemotherapy reduced the risk of CNS disease progression or death by 42% compared to Tagrisso alone as assessed by blinded independent central review or BICR.

With two years of follow-up, 74% of patients treated with Tagrisso plus chemotherapy had not experienced CNS disease progression or death versus 54% of patients treated with Tagrisso monotherapy. Results also showed a higher proportion of patients demonstrated CNS complete response (CR) with Tagrisso plus chemotherapy (59%) versus Tagrisso alone (43%).

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.