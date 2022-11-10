AZN

AstraZeneca withdraws U.S. application for COVID vaccine

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

November 10, 2022 — 04:52 am EST

Written by Natalie Grover for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L is no longer pursuing U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said in a media call on Thursday.

Demand for vaccines in the country is declining and the market is well served by the mRNA shots, he said.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NatalieGrover;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.