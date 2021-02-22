US Markets
AstraZeneca withdraws Imfinzi U.S. indication for advanced bladder cancer

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday it was voluntarily withdrawing an indication of its cancer drug Imfinzi for treatment of advanced bladder cancer in the United States after it failed to meet post-approval requirements.

The company has withdrawn the accelerated approval it was granted in 2017 in consultation with U.S. authorities after the medicine failed the main goal of a late-state trial last year. The move does not impact markets outside the United States, the company said.

