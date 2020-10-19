AstraZeneca wins two approval recommendations from EU agency

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European medicines watchdog has recommended approving AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L treatments for a form of heart failure and a lung disorder, the British drugmaker said on Monday.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approving Forxiga for treating a form of heart failure and Trixeo Aerosphere for a form of lung disorder known as "smoker's lung".

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

