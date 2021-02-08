AstraZeneca Vaccine Rollout Halted In South Africa

(RTTNews) - South Africa has halted the rollout of AstraZeneca- Oxford vaccine against Covid-19 after a study showed the vaccine provided minimal protection against a new variant.

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, while speaking at a news conference on Sunday, said there is a temporary hold as the government waits for further advice on how to proceed with the AstraZeneca- Oxford vaccine amid the new findings.

The country received 1 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca, and was about to start vaccinating people next week.

The government, however, has decided to offer vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, which are found to be effective against the new variant, in the coming weeks.

In the country, 90% of new Covid cases are with the new South Africa covid-19 variant.

The new study, conducted by the University of the Witwatersrand involving around 2,000 people, found that a two-dose regimen of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine provided minimal protection against mild and moderate COVID-19 infection from the B.1.351 coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa in mid-November 2020.

In a news release providing the trial results, researchers from South Africa and the UK said the viral neutralization against the B.1.351 coronavirus variant were substantially reduced when compared with the "original" strain of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the vaccine's efficacy against moderate-severe Covid-19 disease, hospitalization or death was not assessed.

Shabir Madhi, Chief Investigator on the trial in South Africa, stated that the study had not been able to investigate the vaccine's efficacy in preventing more serious infections.

AstraZeneca reportedly said it believes that its vaccine will still protect against severe disease from the new B.1.351 variant.

Sarah Gilbert, Oxford's lead vaccine developer, said, "Efforts are underway to develop a new generation of vaccines that will allow protection to be redirected to emerging variants as booster jabs, if it turns out that it is necessary to do so. We are working with AstraZeneca to optimise the pipeline required for a strain change should one become necessary."

The developers are planning to offer a modified version of the injection against the South Africa variant later this year.

