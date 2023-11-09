AstraZeneca ups annual outlook on strong cancer drugs demand

Adds revenue outlook in paragraph 3

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L raised its annual core profit outlook on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its oncology and rare blood disorder drugs.

The London-listed company now expects core earnings per share to increase by a low double-digit to low-teens percentage for the year, compared with an earlier forecast of high single-digit to low double-digit percentage growth.

It also expects total revenue to increase by a mid single-digit percentage for the year, compared with an earlier expectation of low-to-mid single-digit percentage growth.

AstraZeneca has been focused on oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory and rare diseases to help offset the decline of COVID-19 medicine sales.

