AstraZeneca ups annual outlook on strong cancer drugs demand

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

November 09, 2023 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews and Maggie Fick for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L raised its annual core profit outlook on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its oncology and rare blood disorder drugs.

The London-listed company now expects core earnings per share to increase by a low double-digit to low-teens percentage for the year, compared with an earlier forecast of high single-digit to low double-digit percentage growth.

It also expects total revenue to increase by a mid single-digit percentage for the year, compared with an earlier expectation of low-to-mid single-digit percentage growth.

AstraZeneca has been focused on oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory and rare diseases to help offset the decline of COVID-19 medicine sales.

