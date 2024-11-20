AstraZeneca upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS

UBS upgraded AstraZeneca (AZN) to Neutral from Sell with an unchanged price target of 11,300 GBp. The firm cites the stock’s 24% decline over the past three months amid China government investigations and “disappointing” data on Dato-DXd lung potential for the upgrade. While significant China uncertainty, but wholesale loss of AstraZeneca’s franchise seems unlikely, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

