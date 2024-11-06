AstraZeneca upgraded to Hold from Sell at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded AstraZeneca (AZN) to Hold from Sell with an unchanged price target of 10,500 GBp. The firm cites valuation for the upgrade following yesterday’s selloff.
