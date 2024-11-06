AstraZeneca upgraded to Hold from Sell at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded AstraZeneca (AZN) to Hold from Sell with an unchanged price target of 10,500 GBp. The firm cites valuation for the upgrade following yesterday’s selloff.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.