AstraZeneca trials Farxiga as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

April 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Thursday it has begun a late-stage trial to test if its diabetes drug Farxiga can reduce the risk of serious complications and organ failure in COVID-19 patients who have existing heart and kidney problems.

The British drugmaker said the goal of the clinical study was to assess if Farxiga could cut the risk of the disease worsening and death in such patients.

