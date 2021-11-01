US Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca to transfer some respiratory drug rights to Covis Pharma

Contributor
Muhammed Husain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

AstraZeneca said on Monday it would transfer its global rights for respiratory medicines Eklira and Duaklir to Covis Pharma Group as the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker looks to offload its older portfolio of medicines.

Nov 1 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday it would transfer its global rights for respiratory medicines Eklira and Duaklir to Covis Pharma Group as the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker looks to offload its older portfolio of medicines.

Covis Pharma is expected to pay $270 million on completion of the deal and will cover certain ongoing development costs related to the medicines, London-listed AstraZeneca said.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular