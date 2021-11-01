AstraZeneca to transfer some respiratory drug rights to Covis Pharma

Nov 1 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday it would transfer its global rights for respiratory medicines Eklira and Duaklir to Covis Pharma Group as the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker looks to offload its older portfolio of medicines.

Covis Pharma is expected to pay $270 million on completion of the deal and will cover certain ongoing development costs related to the medicines, London-listed AstraZeneca said.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

