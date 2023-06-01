News & Insights

US Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 01, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Adds background on drug and AbbVie funding in paragraphs 3 and 4

June 1 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Thursday it would stop developing its drug brazikumab to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

The company said the discontinuation was due to a delay in the drug's development timeline, affected by global events and "the context of a competitive landscape".

AstraZeneca regained the rights to brazikumab from Allergan in 2020 following U.S. drugmaker AbbVie's ABBV.N $63 billion tie-up with Allergan.

AbbVie will stop funding the drug's development, AstraZeneca said.

AbbVie's Skyrizi also treats Crohn's disease.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN
ABBV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.