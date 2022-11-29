US Markets
AstraZeneca to sell Ohio site to biotech firm Resilience

Credit: REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

November 29, 2022 — 01:48 pm EST

Nov 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L is selling its West Chester manufacturing site in Ohio in the United States to biomanufacturing company National Resilience Inc, the company said on Tuesday.

The London-listed drugmaker expects to complete the sale in the first quarter of 2023.

