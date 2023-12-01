AstraZeneca to scrap two trials on drug that curbs potassium

Adds details in paragraphs 2-5

Dec 1 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L on Friday said it would discontinue two late-stage trials looking at the potential benefits of its drug Lokelma in the management of hyperkalaemia across the cardiorenal spectrum.

Hyperkalemia (HK) is a chronic condition characterised by high levels of potassium in the blood.

The therapy, which provides rapid potassium reduction and sustained potassium control, has been approved for the treatment of a broader HK patient population in 56 countries globally.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker scrapped the two trials - STABILIZE-CKD and DIALIZE-Outcomes Phase III evidence - due to substantially increased enrolment timelines and low event rates, respectively.

"The decision to discontinue the trials is not due to safety concerns and the positive benefit-risk of Lokelma does not change in the approved indication," AstraZeneca said in a statement.

