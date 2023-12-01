News & Insights

AZN

AstraZeneca to scrap two trials on drug that curbs potassium

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

December 01, 2023 — 02:28 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2-5

Dec 1 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L on Friday said it would discontinue two late-stage trials looking at the potential benefits of its drug Lokelma in the management of hyperkalaemia across the cardiorenal spectrum.

Hyperkalemia (HK) is a chronic condition characterised by high levels of potassium in the blood.

The therapy, which provides rapid potassium reduction and sustained potassium control, has been approved for the treatment of a broader HK patient population in 56 countries globally.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker scrapped the two trials - STABILIZE-CKD and DIALIZE-Outcomes Phase III evidence - due to substantially increased enrolment timelines and low event rates, respectively.

"The decision to discontinue the trials is not due to safety concerns and the positive benefit-risk of Lokelma does not change in the approved indication," AstraZeneca said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.