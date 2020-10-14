Astrazeneca to provide Indonesia 100 million COVID-19 vaccines next year- foreign minister

JAKARTA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L is set to provide Indonesia with 100 million coronavirus vaccines next year, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Masrudi said on Wednesday.

Indonesia's health ministry has signed a letter of intent with AstraZeneca, Retno added.

"The first shipment will be made by the first half of 2021," she told a news conference.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku and Agustinus Beo Da Costa Editing by Gareth Jones)

