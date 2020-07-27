AstraZeneca to pay up to $6 bln in new cancer drug deal with Daiichi

Oil
British drugmaker AstraZeneca could pay up to $6 billion to Japan's Daiichi Sankyo as part of a new collaboration to develop and market a type of potential cancer treatment for multiple tumour types.

AstraZeneca will pay Daiichi an upfront payment of $1 billion for DS-1062, a type of antibody drug conjugate (ADC).

