AstraZeneca to pay $775 mln to settle ALS drug dispute

March 17 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L will pay $775 million to settle a patent dispute with Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 4519.T related to the ALS drug Ultomiris, it said on Thursday.

The settlement would not affect AstraZeneca's financial forecasts for 2022, it said.

