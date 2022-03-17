AZN

AstraZeneca to pay $775 mln to settle ALS drug dispute

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc will pay $775 million to settle a patent dispute with Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd related to the ALS drug Ultomiris, it said on Thursday.

The settlement would not affect AstraZeneca's financial forecasts for 2022, it said.

