News & Insights

AZN

AstraZeneca to pay $425 mln to settle Nexium, Prilosec litigation in US

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

October 03, 2023 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews and Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Adds background on the litigation in paragraph 3,4

Oct 3 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L on Tuesday said it will pay $425 million to settle product liability litigations against prescription-only acid-reflux medicine Nexium and heartburn drug Prilosec in the United States.

The agreements effectively resolve all pending claims filed against the company for failing to warn patients about the risk of contracting chronic kidney disease and related issues, except for one in Louisiana, AstraZeneca said - the trial for which is scheduled in April next year.

The company added that it has taken a provision for the settlement payment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.