AstraZeneca To Expand Savings Programs For US Inhaled Respiratory Portfolio

March 18, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said it will expand the savings programs for entire US inhaled respiratory portfolio. The company said, starting June 1, 2024, eligible patients will pay no more than $35 per month for all AstraZeneca US inhaled respiratory medicines, including: AIRSUPRA; BEVESPI AEROSPHERE; BREZTRI AEROSPHERE; and SYMBICORT. AstraZeneca noted that it substantially reduced the list price of SYMBICORTon January 1, 2024.

Pascal Soriot, CEO, AstraZeneca, said: "We remain dedicated to addressing the need for affordability of our medicines, but the system is complex and we cannot do it alone. It is critical that Congress bring together key stakeholders to help reform the healthcare system so patients can afford the medicines they need, not just today, but for the future."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
