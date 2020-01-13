AstraZeneca to discontinue Epanova trial, expects $100 mln writedown

AstraZeneca said on Monday it will discontinue a late-stage trial for Epanova to treat patients with mixed dyslipidaemia at high risk of cardiovascular disease and expects a $100 million writedown to hit its core profit in the fourth quarter.

Mixed dyslipidaemia is characterized by abnormal levels of cholesterol and fatty substances in the blood known as triglycerides.

The drug is already approved in the United States to reduce high levels of triglyceride in adult patients.

The British drugmaker said the decision, which followed recommendations from an independent data monitoring committee, was due to low likelihood of Epanova's benefit to patients with mixed dyslipidaemia. (https://reut.rs/35LWzD8)

