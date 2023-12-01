AstraZeneca To Discontine STABILIZE-CKD, DIALIZE-Outcomes Trials Under CRYSTALIZE Programme

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said it has decided to discontinue the STABILIZE-CKD and DIALIZE-Outcomes Phase III evidence trials for Lokelma. The company said the decision was made due to substantially increased enrolment timelines and low event rates, respectively, which made it prohibitive to deliver study results within a timeframe.

STABILIZE-CKD and DIALIZE-Outcomes trials are part of the CRYSTALIZE evidence programme, which includes clinical and real-world evidence studies researching the potential benefit of Lokelma in the management of hyperkalaemia.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.