AstraZeneca to create separate division for vaccines, antibody therapies

Nov 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L is creating a separate division for vaccines and antibody therapies to be led by senior executive Iskra Reić, the drugmaker said on Tuesday, as it builds focus on its COVID-19 shot and development of coronavirus treatments.

Reuters in July reported that the Anglo-Swedish company was exploring options for its vaccine business and expected to have greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

