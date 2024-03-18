News & Insights

AZN

AstraZeneca to cap US out-of-pocket costs for inhalers at $35 per month

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

March 18, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by Puyaan Singh for Reuters ->

Adds details and background throughout

March 18 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday it would cap out-of-pocket costs for its inhaled respiratory products at $35 per month in the United States, starting June, following a similar move by rival Boehringer Ingelheim earlier this month.

The cap would apply to all its respiratory products portfolio, including inhalers to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), AstraZeneca said.

Boehringer had also said it would cap out-of-pocket costs for its inhaler products for chronic lung disease and asthma to $35 per month, starting June 1.

These announcements come amid scrutiny from lawmakers such as Bernie Sanders into the high cost of inhalers that 25 million Americans with asthma and 16 million Americans with COPD use.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Puyaan.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.