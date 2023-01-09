US Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca to buy U.S.-based CinCor Pharma in $1.8 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

January 09, 2023 — 02:32 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Adds details

Jan 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday it will buy U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm CinCor Pharma Inc CINC.O in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion to strengthen its pipeline of heart and kidney drugs.

AstraZeneca said it will pay $26 per CinCor share in cash, a premium of nearly 121% to the stock's closing price on Friday.

The offer also includes a non-tradable contingent value right of $10 per share in cash payable upon a specified regulatory submission of CinCor's baxdrostat, which is being developed to treat cardiorenal diseases.

Including this, the offer represent a 206% premium to CinCor's shares close on Friday.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN
CINC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.