Jan 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday it will acquire U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company CinCor Pharma Inc CINC.O in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.