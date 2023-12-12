News & Insights

AstraZeneca to buy RSV vaccine maker Icosavax for $1.1 bln

December 12, 2023 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L on Tuesday agreed to buy vaccine developer Icosavax ICVX.O in a deal valued at up to $1.1 billion to bolster its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine portfolio.

The deal values Icosavax at $15 per share in cash at closing, plus a non-tradable contingent value right for up to $5 per share in cash if certain milestones are met.

The upfront payment of $15 apiece represents a premium of about 43% to U.S.-listed Icosavax's last close.

