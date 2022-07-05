AZN

AstraZeneca to buy oncology firm TeneoTwo for up to $1.27 bln

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RACHEL WISNIEWSKI

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it will acquire oncology firm TeneoTwo Inc in a deal worth up to $1.27 billion, including the company's initial stage T-cell engager.

July 5 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Tuesday it will acquire oncology firm TeneoTwo Inc in a deal worth up to $1.27 billion, including the company's initial stage T-cell engager.

The London-listed drugmaker plans to buy all outstanding equity of TeneoTwo for upfront payment of $100 million on deal close.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters