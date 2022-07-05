AstraZeneca to buy oncology firm TeneoTwo for up to $1.27 bln

July 5 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Tuesday it will acquire oncology firm TeneoTwo Inc in a deal worth up to $1.27 billion, including the company's initial stage T-cell engager.

The London-listed drugmaker plans to buy all outstanding equity of TeneoTwo for upfront payment of $100 million on deal close.

