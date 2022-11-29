AZN

AstraZeneca to buy Neogene for $320 mln in oncology push

November 29, 2022 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Pushkala Aripaka for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Tuesday it would acquire Neogene Therapeutics, a targeted cancer therapy developer, for up to $320 million, as the London-listed drugmaker seeks to bolster its oncology portfolio.

