Astrazeneca to begin Phase 1/2 clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine in Japan

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca AZN.L said on Friday it is beginning Phase 1/2 clinical trials in Japan of its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Trials of the vaccine, known as AZD1222, will be conducted at multiple facilities in Japan, targeting 250 subjects, the company said in a release.

The British company is working with Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T, JCR Pharma 4552.T and other partners in Japan to make and distribute the vaccine.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Chris Gallagher in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

