AstraZeneca To Acquire TeneoTwo And Its T-cell Engager

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced an agreement to acquire TeneoTwo, Inc., including its phase I clinical-stage TNB-486, currently under evaluation in relapsed and refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. TNB-486 belongs to a class of therapeutic antibodies known as T-cell engagers, which are emerging as a therapeutic approach in haematologic malignancies and solid tumours.

The company will acquire all outstanding equity of TeneoTwo in exchange for an upfront payment of $100 million on deal closing. AstraZeneca will make additional contingent R&D-related milestone payments of up to $805 million and additional contingent commercial-related milestone payments of up to $360 million to TeneoTwo's equity holders. The acquisition does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance for 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.