AstraZeneca Targets $80 Bln Revenue By 2030, Plans To Launch 20 New Medicines

May 21, 2024 — 02:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) aims to deliver $80 billion in total revenue by 2030, up from $45.8 billion in 2023. The target will be achieved through significant growth in its existing oncology, biopharmaceuticals and rare disease portfolio, and by launching an expected 20 new medicines before the end of the decade, the British drug major said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said, to drive sustained growth beyond 2030, it will continue investing in transformative new technologies and platforms that will shape the future of medicine.

The company plans to launch 20 new medicines by 2030, many with the potential to generate more than $5 billion in peak year revenues.

AstraZeneca noted that it will maintain its strategic commitment to research and development while emphasizing productivity company-wide, aiming to leverage operations and achieve its ambition of a mid-30s percentage Core operating margin by 2026. Beyond 2026, the Core operating margin will be influenced by portfolio evolution, with the company targeting at least the mid-30s percentage range.

