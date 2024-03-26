News & Insights

AstraZeneca sues Arkansas to block drug-discount program

March 26, 2024 — 02:11 pm EDT

By Mike Scarcella

March 26 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca AZN.L has sued to block an Arkansas law that it said would unlawfully expand a federal drug-discount program to include for-profit pharmacy chains such as CVS and Walgreens.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker's lawsuit, filed in Little Rock federal court on Monday against the Arkansas insurance department, said the state measure violates provisions of the U.S. Constitution and federal patent law.

State price caps on patented goods are prohibited under federal law, AstraZeneca's lawsuit said. It also said the state-mandated discounts violate the constitutional bar on unlawful government "takings" of private property.

AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Arkansas said it will challenge the lawsuit.

Under federal law, drugmakers provide discounts to a specific list of “covered” healthcare providers that serve low-income populations under the federal 340B drug program. Participation in the program is required in order for pharma companies to receive funds from programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

For-profit chains such as CVS and Walgreens are not covered entities, according to AstraZeneca’s lawsuit.

The Arkansas law expands the discounted drug requirement to pharmacies that were purposefully not included in the federal program, AstraZeneca said.

Arkansas was “dissatisfied with the scope of federal law” and enacted a state statute “to achieve under state law precisely the same result that federal courts have soundly rejected,” the lawsuit said.

The Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year sided with AstraZeneca and other drugmakers that challenged the reach of the federal discount drug program.

Earlier this month, the St. Louis-based 8th Circuit rejected a constitutional challenge to the Arkansas law lodged by the trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

AstraZeneca said its lawsuit was legally distinct and that it is not a member of the trade group.

The case is AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals v. Alan McClain, Commissioner of the Arkansas Insurance Department, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, No. 4:24-cv-00268-BSM.

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

