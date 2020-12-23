AstraZeneca submitted data for vaccine approval, UK's Hancock says

Refiles to correct typo in headline

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday that AstraZeneca had submitted a full data package about its COVID-19 vaccine to the medicines regulator, the next step in its journey to approval for use.

"I'm delighted to be able to tell you that the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine developed here in the UK has submitted its full data package to the MHRA for approval," Hancock said.

"This is the next step towards a decision on the deployment of the vaccine, which is already being manufactured, including here in the UK."

(Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Michael Holden)

((michael.holden@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3213; Reuters Messaging: michael.holden.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.