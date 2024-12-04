AstraZeneca Strengthens Leadership with New EVP Appointment

AstraZeneca (GB:AZN) has released an update.
AstraZeneca has appointed Iskra Reic as the new Executive Vice President, International, responsible for strategic growth across regions including China and Latin America. Reic, who joined AstraZeneca in 2001, has a proven track record in leadership and innovation, notably spearheading the company’s Vaccines and Immune Therapies unit. This strategic move aims to bolster AstraZeneca’s presence and expand access to its life-changing medicines worldwide.
