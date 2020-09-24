AstraZeneca still waiting for FDA decision to resume U.S. trial-CEO

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L is still waiting for the go-ahead from the U.S. drug regulator to restart the clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine hopeful in the United States, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday.

"We are awaiting to hear their decision," Soriot told a virtual World Economic Forum discussion.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Caroline Copley)

((Caroline.Copley@thomsonreuters.com; +49 (0)30 2201 33584 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.