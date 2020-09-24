AstraZeneca still waiting for FDA decision to resume U.S. trial-CEO
FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L is still waiting for the go-ahead from the U.S. drug regulator to restart the clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine hopeful in the United States, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday.
"We are awaiting to hear their decision," Soriot told a virtual World Economic Forum discussion.
